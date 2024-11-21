QuidelOrtho Faces Strategic Shifts Amid Share Sale

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

QuidelOrtho ( (QDEL) ) has shared an update.

QuidelOrtho Corporation is in the spotlight as Carlyle Group’s affiliated stockholder sells over 8 million shares in a secondary offering priced at $35.314 per share, with Goldman Sachs as the sole underwriter. This move, occurring as board members resign, reflects strategic shifts and highlights the complexities of market dynamics, offering intriguing insights for those interested in stock market maneuvers.

