QuidelOrtho Faces Strategic Shifts Amid Share Sale

November 21, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

QuidelOrtho ( (QDEL) ) has shared an update.

QuidelOrtho Corporation is in the spotlight as Carlyle Group’s affiliated stockholder sells over 8 million shares in a secondary offering priced at $35.314 per share, with Goldman Sachs as the sole underwriter. This move, occurring as board members resign, reflects strategic shifts and highlights the complexities of market dynamics, offering intriguing insights for those interested in stock market maneuvers.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
