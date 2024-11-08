News & Insights

Stocks

QuidelOrtho Announces Leadership Changes, New COO Appointed

November 08, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

QuidelOrtho ( (QDEL) ) has shared an announcement.

QuidelOrtho Corporation is undergoing a leadership shakeup, terminating the roles of two key executives while appointing Philip McLellan as the new Chief Operations Officer, effective November 15, 2024. McLellan, with a rich background in the life sciences and automotive sectors, is set to bring his extensive operational expertise to the table, potentially influencing the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

See more insights into QDEL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QDEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.