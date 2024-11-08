QuidelOrtho Announces Leadership Changes, New COO Appointed

QuidelOrtho ( (QDEL) ) has shared an announcement.

QuidelOrtho Corporation is undergoing a leadership shakeup, terminating the roles of two key executives while appointing Philip McLellan as the new Chief Operations Officer, effective November 15, 2024. McLellan, with a rich background in the life sciences and automotive sectors, is set to bring his extensive operational expertise to the table, potentially influencing the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

