News & Insights

Stocks

Quickstep Holdings Targeted by ASDAM’s Premium Takeover Bid

November 06, 2024 — 07:44 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.

ASDAM Operations has announced an all-cash takeover bid for Quickstep Holdings at A$0.40 per share, representing a significant premium over recent trading prices. The offer is contingent on several conditions, including a 90% acceptance rate from Quickstep shareholders. This move promises shareholders a substantial gain, providing a 105% premium to the last closing price, while offering certainty and minimal conditionality.

For further insights into AU:QHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QCKSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.