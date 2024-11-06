Quickstep Holdings Targeted by ASDAM’s Premium Takeover Bid

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.

ASDAM Operations has announced an all-cash takeover bid for Quickstep Holdings at A$0.40 per share, representing a significant premium over recent trading prices. The offer is contingent on several conditions, including a 90% acceptance rate from Quickstep shareholders. This move promises shareholders a substantial gain, providing a 105% premium to the last closing price, while offering certainty and minimal conditionality.

