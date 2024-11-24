News & Insights

Quickstep Holdings Reshapes Strategy for Profit Growth

November 24, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.

Quickstep Holdings Limited is navigating significant changes to enhance profitability by optimizing its core Structures business and exiting the loss-making MRO segment. Despite a dip in revenue due to global supply chain issues, the company reported a 78% increase in EBITDA from continuing operations, attributing success to revised production processes and new pricing strategies. Looking ahead, Quickstep anticipates strong profit performance in 2025, buoyed by these operational improvements and customer agreements.

