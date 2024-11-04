News & Insights

Questor Technology Announces Leadership Change

November 04, 2024

Questor Technology (TSE:QST) has released an update.

Questor Technology Inc. has announced the departure of its Vice President of Operations and Engineering, Quentin Kyliuk. The company, which specializes in environmental emissions reduction technologies, continues to focus on clean air solutions and is exploring new markets including landfill biogas and geothermal energy.

