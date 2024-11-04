Questor Technology Announces Leadership Change

Questor Technology (TSE:QST) has released an update.

Questor Technology Inc. has announced the departure of its Vice President of Operations and Engineering, Quentin Kyliuk. The company, which specializes in environmental emissions reduction technologies, continues to focus on clean air solutions and is exploring new markets including landfill biogas and geothermal energy.

For further insights into TSE:QST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.