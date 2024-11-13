News & Insights

Québec Nickel Secures $250K in Shareholder Financing

November 13, 2024 — 08:34 pm EST

Quebec Nickel Corp (TSE:QNI) has released an update.

Québec Nickel Corp. has successfully closed a private placement offering, raising $250,000 by issuing 2,000,000 units at $0.125 per unit. Each unit includes one common share and a half share purchase warrant, offering investors a chance to engage with the company’s growth potential in the mineral exploration sector. The raised funds will be used for general working capital purposes.

