Québec Nickel Secures $250K in Shareholder Financing

Quebec Nickel Corp (TSE:QNI) has released an update.

Québec Nickel Corp. has successfully closed a private placement offering, raising $250,000 by issuing 2,000,000 units at $0.125 per unit. Each unit includes one common share and a half share purchase warrant, offering investors a chance to engage with the company’s growth potential in the mineral exploration sector. The raised funds will be used for general working capital purposes.

