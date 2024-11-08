QuantumPharm Inc. Rebrands as XtalPi Holdings

QuantumPharm, Inc. (HK:2228) has released an update.

QuantumPharm Inc. has successfully passed a special resolution to change its name to XtalPi Holdings Limited, with unanimous shareholder support at their recent extraordinary general meeting. This development marks a significant rebranding move for the company, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and publicly traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The change is subject to necessary registration procedures.

