QuantumPharm Inc. Rebrands as XtalPi Holdings

November 08, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

QuantumPharm, Inc. (HK:2228) has released an update.

QuantumPharm Inc. has successfully passed a special resolution to change its name to XtalPi Holdings Limited, with unanimous shareholder support at their recent extraordinary general meeting. This development marks a significant rebranding move for the company, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and publicly traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The change is subject to necessary registration procedures.

