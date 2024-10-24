QuantumPharm Inc. Proposes Name Change to XtalPi

QuantumPharm, Inc. (HK:2228) has released an update.

QuantumPharm Inc. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 8, 2024, to discuss a proposal to change its name to XtalPi Holdings Limited. This move, if approved, could signify a strategic redirection for the company, potentially impacting its market identity and investor relations.

