Quantum-Si Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Quantum-Si Incorporated ( (QSI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Quantum-Si Incorporated presented to its investors.

Quantum-Si Incorporated, known as The Protein Sequencing Company, is a pioneer in the proteomics industry, offering next-generation protein sequencing technology that enhances research, drug discovery, and diagnostics.

In its latest earnings report, Quantum-Si highlighted a revenue of $787,000 for the third quarter of 2024, alongside strategic moves including executive appointments and the integration of their technology into Liberate Bio’s platform for new gene therapies. The company also announced the anticipated launch of new kits by the end of the year.

Key financial metrics from the report show a gross profit of $367,000 and a gross margin of 47% for the quarter. Despite a net loss of $25.3 million, the company has reduced overall adjusted operating expenses and continues to invest in commercialization and research and development. Additionally, Quantum-Si’s cash and cash equivalents, along with marketable securities, total $196.3 million, providing a financial runway into the second half of 2026.

Looking ahead, Quantum-Si remains optimistic about its commercial prospects and the growth potential of the proteomics market. The company is committed to its innovation roadmap and anticipates further market adoption of its new products, contributing to solid quarter-over-quarter growth.

