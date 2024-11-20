Quantum Computing announces second purchase order for its TFLN chip foundry

Quantum Computing (QUBT) announced the Company has received its second purchase order for its thin film lithium niobate, or TFLN, photonic chip foundry from the University of Texas at Austin. The order will support the research efforts of the University’s RF Acoustic Microsystem Group and is part of the QCi Foundry’s pilot launch program, with fulfillment expected in Q1 2025. The order will enable the University to advance chip-scale acoustic and cross-domain microsystems, utilizing the scalable industrial processes provided by the QCi Foundry. As part of this order, QCi will leverage its standard TFLN processing recipes to facilitate a custom fabrication run tailored to the needs of the University’s research group.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QUBT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.