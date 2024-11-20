News & Insights

Stocks
QUBT

Quantum Computing announces second purchase order for its TFLN chip foundry

November 20, 2024

Quantum Computing (QUBT) announced the Company has received its second purchase order for its thin film lithium niobate, or TFLN, photonic chip foundry from the University of Texas at Austin. The order will support the research efforts of the University’s RF Acoustic Microsystem Group and is part of the QCi Foundry’s pilot launch program, with fulfillment expected in Q1 2025. The order will enable the University to advance chip-scale acoustic and cross-domain microsystems, utilizing the scalable industrial processes provided by the QCi Foundry. As part of this order, QCi will leverage its standard TFLN processing recipes to facilitate a custom fabrication run tailored to the needs of the University’s research group.

