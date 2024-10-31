News & Insights

Stocks

Quanta Services Reports Record Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 31, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Quanta Services ( (PWR) ) has issued an announcement.

Quanta Services has achieved record-breaking financial results in Q3 2024 with revenues soaring to $6.5 billion and net income reaching $293.2 million. The company’s strategic acquisitions, including Cupertino Electric, and investments in sustainable projects like Hybar LLC, have positioned it at the intersection of utility, renewable energy, and technology sectors. Quanta’s robust performance and expanding backlog underscore its capability to deliver double-digit earnings growth, reflecting strong demand and effective execution of its strategic plans amidst a dynamic market landscape.

See more insights into PWR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PWR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.