Quanta Services Reports Record Q3 2024 Financial Results

Quanta Services has achieved record-breaking financial results in Q3 2024 with revenues soaring to $6.5 billion and net income reaching $293.2 million. The company’s strategic acquisitions, including Cupertino Electric, and investments in sustainable projects like Hybar LLC, have positioned it at the intersection of utility, renewable energy, and technology sectors. Quanta’s robust performance and expanding backlog underscore its capability to deliver double-digit earnings growth, reflecting strong demand and effective execution of its strategic plans amidst a dynamic market landscape.

