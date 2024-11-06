Qualys price target raised to $170 from $160 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Qualys (QLYS) to $170 from $160 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they posted a resounding beat and after a downbeat Q2 with soft metrics accentuated by ongoing pockets of softness in core VM demand, the market was clearly caught off guard by the quick reversal in business momentum.

