Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund to Release Escrowed Units

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is set to release 6.25 million ordinary units from voluntary escrow on November 27, 2024, after extending the initial escrow period by 12 months. The fund provides monthly income and capital preservation through real estate loans secured by mortgages in Australia. This move highlights Qualitas’ ongoing strategy to provide flexible capital solutions and create long-term value for shareholders.

