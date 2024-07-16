Qualcomm (QCOM) Sues Transsion to Protect Patent Rights

In a concerted effort to protect its intellectual property rights, Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently filed a lawsuit against Transsion for alleged patent infringement. This legal action, initiated in the Delhi High Court in India, targets Transsion over four non-standard essential patents as the company seeks to expand its market share in the subcontinent.



Transsion, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a dominant player in Africa's smartphone market, with its brands Tecno, Infinix and iTel capturing nearly half of the market. The company is also making significant inroads in South Asia, having established a strong presence in Pakistan and Bangladesh, and now aiming at India.



Qualcomm's general counsel, Ann Chaplin, stated that Transsion declined to accept a license for the majority of its mobile products, prompting the chipmaker to pursue litigation to protect its patent rights and maintain a level playing field. Transsion, in response, emphasized its respect for intellectual property rights and its willingness to negotiate under FRAND (Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory) terms.



The lawsuit underscores the importance of patents in the smartphone industry, where components and technologies from various companies come together to create a final product. For Qualcomm, which earned $5.8 billion in licensing revenue in fiscal 2023, protecting its intellectual property is crucial for maintaining its revenue stream and competitive edge. By enforcing its patents, it aims to secure fair compensation for its innovations, ensuring that companies like Transsion contribute to its licensing revenues.



Additionally, this legal move sends a clear message to other potential infringers, reinforcing Qualcomm's commitment to safeguarding its patented technologies. If successful, the lawsuit could enhance Qualcomm's position in India’s market and potentially open up new licensing opportunities in other emerging markets where Transsion operates.



Shares of the company have gained 68.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 47.6%. We are impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.



