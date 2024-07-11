Qualcomm (QCOM) Deploys Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on Galaxy Z Series

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. QCOM recently announced that Samsung has deployed QCOM’s advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform across the new Galaxy Z series smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6. Known for its unique foldable design, the Galaxy Z series offers a distinctive user experience with its compact, portable form factor. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the smartphone's Galaxy AI offers cutting-edge AI capabilities, which redefine the premium android experience.



Primarily designed for Android flagship smartphones, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform boasts a range of advanced features. Its immersive Snapdragon Elite Gaming feature delivers a desktop-like gaming experience. The Qualcomm spectra produce AI-enhanced photos to help users capture and edit photos with improved quality and creativity.



The advanced Qualcomm Adreno™ GPU delivers 25% faster graphics rendering and 25% improved GPU power efficiency, enhancing user’s gaming and streaming experience. Additionally, the Snapdragon X75 Modem-RF System offers a superior 5G experience while ensuring faster, power-efficient operation and better location accuracy.



Incorporation of these advanced features enables Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones to deliver unprecedented communications, productivity and creativity experience to customers. This venture signifies the continuation of the long-standing business relationship between Samsung and Qualcomm, which has spanned over two decades. It also highlights Qualcomm's growing prowess in the AI chip market, demonstrating its commitment to bringing top-tier AI experiences to end users.



Since the launch of the state-of-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform earlier this year, Qualcomm is witnessing solid market traction among major smartphone players worldwide. These factors contribute positively to Qualcomm's commercial prospects in the global smartphone industry.



Shares of the company have surged 78.7% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 47.5%.







Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.



It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.

