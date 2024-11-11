Qualcomm initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage of Qualcomm (QCOM) with a Hold rating and $180 price target. The firm believes that the company needs revenue diversity “more than anything”, especially considering that Apple (AAPL) is in the early stages of moving to its own baseband modem and that the smartphone market is mature, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Loop adds that the AI upgrade cycle is showing mixed results, and its review of the “moving parts” indicates that the stock warrants a neutral stance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QCOM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.