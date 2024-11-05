QNB Metals Announces New CEO and Strategic Plans

QNB Metals (TSE:TIM.X) has released an update.

QNB Metals Inc. has appointed Ian C. Peres as the new CEO and welcomed Mario Drolet to its Board of Directors, signifying a strategic shift in leadership. The company is also advancing its joint venture with RéSolve Énergie to explore white hydrogen, with a focus on innovative detection technologies and potential commercial viability.

