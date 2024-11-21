News & Insights

Qinhuangdao Port to Renew Key Agreements with HPG

November 21, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3369) has released an update.

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. is set to renew its major agreements with controlling shareholder HPG and its finance subsidiary, effective November 2024. These agreements, covering general services, financial services, and lease arrangements, will undergo regulatory scrutiny due to their size and impact. Shareholders and investors should watch for further developments as these transactions require approvals under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

