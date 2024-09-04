News & Insights

QIAGEN, Lilly To Develop QIAstat-Dx IVD Panel For Early Alzheimer's Disease Risk Identification

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN (QGEN) announced it has reached a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to support the development of a QIAstat-Dx in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) to detect APOE genotypes which can play a role in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

QIAGEN noted that the panel will be integrated with its multiplex testing platform QIAstat-Dx, marking the first publicly disclosed collaboration for a clinical application of the system in neurodegenerative diseases and adding to two more collaborations for diagnostics development programs with other companies.

According to the company, the QIAstat-Dx IVD panel will detect all APOE genotypes (APOE2, APOE3, APOE4). They can play a role in the diagnosis of patients with Alzheimer's disease, which is the most common cause of dementia.

