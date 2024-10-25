News & Insights

Stocks

Qantas Shares Gain on Upgraded Revenue Forecast and Lower Fuel Bills

October 25, 2024 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by Kirti Tak for TipRanks ->

Shares of the ASX-listed Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) gained 1.52% today after the airline upgraded its domestic revenue forecast for the first half of FY25. It also projected lower fuel bills amid a decline in global oil prices. According to the update, Qantas stated that its first-half trading is in line with expectations. The airline’s low-cost brand, Jetstar, experienced higher-than-expected demand, while Qantas Domestic reported improved load factors and growing corporate travel demand year-over-year.

The stock rally followed a 3.4% gain on Wednesday after Jefferies raised its price target for QAN stock. Jefferies predicts a 31.5% upside in Qantas shares based on a positive outlook for the airline’s future profitability.

Qantas Airways is Australia’s national airline and operates the country’s largest aircraft fleet.

Qantas Raises Revenue Forecast, Cuts Fuel Cost Outlook

Qantas raised its RASK (revenue per available seat kilometer) forecast for H1 FY25, backed by stable demand across segments. It now expects its RASK to grow by 3% to 5% as compared to the 2% to 4% range projected in August.

Speaking of costs, Qantas now expects first-half jet fuel costs of AU$2.55 billion, down from its earlier estimate of AU$2.7 billion. This revision reflects current jet fuel prices of AU$140 per barrel, compared to the previous assumption of AU$150.

Additionally, the airline stated that it completed 45% of its AU$400 million share buyback announced with its FY24 results in August. It expects to complete the buyback before December 31, 2024.

Is Qantas a Good Share to Buy Now?

According to TipRanks, QAN stock has received a Strong Buy rating, backed by nine Buy and two Hold recommendations. The Qantas share price prediction is AU$7.86, which is 2% below the current trading level.

Year-to-date, QAN stock has gained over 50%.

See more QAN analyst ratings.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QUBSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.