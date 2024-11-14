Qantas Airways Updates Executive Incentive Plans

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has announced changes in the incentive plans for its Director, Vanessa Judith Hudson, with new rights under the Long Term Incentive Plan for 2025-2027 and potential awards from the Short Term Incentive Plan for 2024/25. These adjustments reflect the company’s ongoing strategy to align executive compensation with performance goals, potentially impacting future stock valuations. Investors keen on Qantas’ financial health and stock performance should note these developments as part of the company’s broader strategic objectives.

