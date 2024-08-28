Qantas Airways FY Profit Drops; Announces Additional Share Buy-back Of Up To A$400 Mln

(RTTNews) - Australian airlines Qantas Airways Ltd. (QAN.AX, QUBSF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to members for the year ended 30 June 2024 dropped to A$1.255 billion or 75.1 cents per share from A$1.746 billion or 93.0 cents per share in the prior year. The earnings reduced as fares moderated with the return of market capacity, spending on customer initiatives increased and freight revenue reduced predominantly in the first half.

The airlines announced a further on-market share buy-back of up to A$400 million.

Underlying profit before tax for the year ended 30 June 2024 was A$2.078 billion for financial year 2023/24, a decline of A$387 million from the financial year 2022/23. Revenue and other income for the year grew to A$21.94 billion from A$19.82 billion in the prior year.

As part of recognizing the efforts of its people, 23,000 non-executive employees will receive a A$500 staff travel voucher to go towards already heavily discounted standby fares. This is in addition to a A$500 voucher provided to employees in February, bringing the total to A$1,000 for the year.

The company expects stable travel demand across the portfolio with positive revenue momentum heading into the first-half of 2025. Group Domestic unit revenue is expected to increase by 2%-4% in the first half of the financial year compared to the previous year.

Group International unit revenue is expected to fall 7-10 per cent over the same period as market capacity continues to restore however this rate of decline is expected to slow in fiscal year 2025. This unit revenue is expected to turn positive in the fourth quarter compared to the prior corresponding period. Net freight revenue in the first-half of 2025 is expected to be A$20 million - A$40 million higher compared to the first half of last year.

Following discussions with the Flight Attendants Association Australia (FAAA), Qantas has confirmed it will support the union's three Same Job Same Pay applications for its short-haul cabin crew with the Fair Work Commission (FWC).

Last December, the Labor Government passed the 'Same Job Same Pay' legislation, which affects longstanding workforce arrangements used by Qantas and several other businesses across the economy.

Qantas noted that it has also reached an in-principle agreement with the FAAA around its long-haul cabin crew workforce.

Qantas said the Airlines and the FAAA have been in discussions about balancing the impacts of the new legislation on the short-haul and long-haul cabin crew workforces in a way which enables the airline to maintain the best competitive position possible and a sustainable business for the future.

According to the Airline, the decision to support the applications will result in up to 800 Qantas short-haul cabin crew soon receiving pay increases, with the final amounts to be worked through as part of ongoing discussions with the FAAA and approval from the FWC.

The in-principle agreement to vary the current Long Haul Cabin Crew Enterprise Agreement for around 2,500 international crew to receive pay increases in line with Qantas short haul crew, also ensures that they have access to the new A350-1000 Ultra Long Range aircraft, including Project Sunrise flights.

Qantas noted that it will continue to engage with long-haul cabin crew and their representatives about the proposed changes, which are also subject to an employee vote.

Qantas expects the gross cost impact of the proposed changes in fiscal year 2025 to be around A$60 million, and to commence from 1 November 2024.

