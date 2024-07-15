Q2 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Eli Lilly & UnitedHealth

Monday, July 15, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the Q2 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), as well as a micro-cap stock Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Q2 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including this morning's reports from Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, we now have Q2 results from 29 S&P 500 members. Total earnings for these companies that have reported are up +12.8% from the same period last year on +6.4% higher revenues, with 82.8% beating EPS estimates and only 44.8% beating revenue estimates.

The one notable feature of this admittedly small and Finance-heavy sample of results is the very small proportion of the companies that are able to beat revenue estimates. The 44.8% revenue beats percentage compares to 69% for the same group of 29 S&P 500 members in the preceding quarter (2024 Q1) and is a low for the preceding 20 quarters.

We will be watching closely how the revenue beats percentage unfolds in the days ahead as we move into the heart of the Q2 earnings season.

For the Finance sector, we now have Q2 results from 20.6% of the sector's total market capitalization in the S&P 500 index. Total Q2 earnings for these Finance sector companies are up +8.1% from the same period last year on +11.9% higher revenues, with all the companies beating EPS estimates and 83.3% beating revenue estimates.

The Finance sector's EPS and revenue beats percentages are tracking above the 20-quarter averages for this group of sector companies.

Looking at Q2 as a whole, combining the actual results that have come out with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings are expected to be up +8.4% from the same period last year on +4.7% higher revenues.

Today's Featured Analyst Reports

Microsoft shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+31.2% vs. +25.9%). The company is riding on strong growth from Intelligent Cloud and Productivity and Business Processes. Intelligent Cloud revenues are driven by growth in Azure and other cloud services.



Productivity and Business Processes revenues continue to rise due to the strong adoption of Office 365 Commercial solutions. Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers grew to 80.8 million in the third quarter. Continued momentum in the small and medium businesses and frontline worker offerings, as well as a rise in revenue per user, drove top-line growth.



However, the office's declining commercial licensing has been a headwind due to the continued customer shift to cloud offerings. Higher operating expenses and spending on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space remain a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Shares of Eli Lilly have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+62.7% vs. +24.2%). The company boasts a solid portfolio of core drugs for diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Mounjaro, Verzenio, Jardiance, Taltz and others. Its new tirzepatide medicines, diabetes drug Mounjaro and obesity medicine, Zepbound, are seeing exceptionally strong demand trends.



Lilly has also launched some other new products like Omvoh and Jaypirca. Mounjaro, Zepbound and other new products are expected to drive Lilly’s top line in 2024. Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in areas like obesity, diabetes and Alzheimer’s.



However, generic competition for some drugs, rising pricing pressure and challenges in meeting strong demand for incretin products like Zepbound and Mounjaro are some top-line headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



UnitedHealth shares were in line with the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (+5.6% vs. +5.5%). The company’s top line remains poised for growth on the back of a strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. UnitedHealth’s solid health services segment provides diversification benefits.



The Government business remains well-poised for growth in the future. Adjusted net earnings per share are anticipated to be in the $27.5-$28.00 band in 2024, higher than the 2023 reported figure of $25.12. A sturdy balance sheet enables business investments and prudent deployment of capital via share repurchases and dividend payments. In June 2024, management approved a 11.7% hike in the quarterly dividend.



However, membership in its global business continues to be a concern. High operating costs due to rising medical expenses are hurting margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)



Shares of Tile Shop have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry over the past year (+17.4% vs. +10.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $320.59 million has a strong financial health, with zero long-term debt and $24 million in cash as of first-quarter 2024. This positions the company to invest in growth and weather economic fluctuations.



Gross margins improved to 65.8% due to lower freight and product costs, reflecting effective cost management. Expansion of product lines, including new luxury vinyl tile (LVT) lines, enhances revenue diversification. E-commerce sales growth reflects a strategic shift to capture online markets. Effective cost management led to a 5.5% decline in SG&A expenses.



Yet, challenges include a 10.2% fall in comparable store sales, weak macroeconomic conditions, high SG&A expenses, inventory management issues and potential margin pressures. Dependence on professional customers, stiff competition and limited store footprint growth are other concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Tile Shop here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), Infosys Limited (INFY) and McKesson Corporation (MCK).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Adoption of Cloud & Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



Lilly (LLY) New Products Hold Key to Sales Growth in 2024



Robust Membership Drives UnitedHealth (UNH), High Costs Ail



Featured Reports

Solid Order Growth Aids Lockheed (LMT), Labor Shortage Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, solid order flow for its products has been boosting Lockheed's revenues. Yet, shortage of skilled labor in the aerospace-defense industry remains a concern for this stock.

Digital Transformation, AI Proliferation Aid Infosys (INFY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Infosys is benefiting from large deal wins and higher investments by clients in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and automation.

Demand for Specialty Products Driving McKesson (MCK) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, McKesson's distribution segment will continue to benefit from higher volume of specialty products coupled with price rise. Rising demand for extended and primary care buoys well

Intelligent Devices Unit Aids Emerson (EMR), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Emerson's Intelligent Devices unit is driven by strength in the final control and measurement & analytical businesses. However, high costs remain concerning for the company.

Franklin (BEN) Rides on Strategic Buyouts Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Franklin's Putnam Investment acquisition will accerlerate its growth in the retirement space by increasing AUM. However, rising costs remain a headwind.

H&R Block (HRB) Benefits From Block Horizons 2025 Strategy

Per the Zacks analyst, Block Horizons is expected to help H&R Block deliver sustainable revenues and operating profit growth, improve return on investments, and maintain a strong liquidity position.

Unit Expansion Aid Choice Hotels (CHH) Amid Inflation Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Choice Hotels benefits from its unit growth strategy, hotel conversions and franchise business. However, uncertain macroeconomic environments are a concern.

New Upgrades

Cheniere Partners' (CQP) Long-Term Fixed Fee Contracts Aid

Per the Zacks analyst, Cheniere Partners thrives on long-term LNG contracts with clients. It aims to expand its production capacity though strategic investments, like the SPL Expansion Project.

Nokia (NOK) Rides on Focus on Driving Technology Leadership

Per the Zacks analyst, Nokia is likely to benefit from a concerted focus on driving technology leadership and achieving accelerated growth in areas such as network innovation and 5G development.

Strong Demand for Memory Aids Teradyne (TER) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Teradyne benefits from the growing demand for memory solutions. Solid demand for Robotic solutions has been a tailwind.

New Downgrades

Increasing Litigation Costs, High Debt Weigh on Bayer (BAYRY)

Per the Zacks analyst, ongoing litigations have burdened Bayer. In addition, high debt, and existing challenges for glyphosate-based products in the Crop Science division has also impacted growth.

Cogent (CCOI) Plagued by Margin Woes, Economic Uncertainties

Per the Zacks analyst, fierce competition from major ISPs is affecting Cogent's (CCOI) margins. Economic uncertainty and ongoing pandemic disruptions pose additional risks.

Helen of Troy (HELE) Remains Troubled by Reduced Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Helen of Troy is witnessing reduced consumer and retailer demand. The company has noted a slowdown in global outdoor sales and heightened pressure in beauty channels.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Noble Gas Inc. (INFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (TTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.