News & Insights

Stocks
BTKRD

Q Precious Ends Lorrain Project Sale

October 21, 2024 — 02:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Q Precious & Battery Metals (TSE:QMET) has released an update.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. has mutually terminated its agreement with 1444900 BC Ltd. regarding the sale of the Lorrain mineral claims. This decision means that both companies are released from any previous obligations, and Q Precious will not transfer the claims nor receive shares from 1444900 BC.

For further insights into TSE:QMET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTKRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.