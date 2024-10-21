Q Precious Ends Lorrain Project Sale

Q Precious & Battery Metals (TSE:QMET) has released an update.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. has mutually terminated its agreement with 1444900 BC Ltd. regarding the sale of the Lorrain mineral claims. This decision means that both companies are released from any previous obligations, and Q Precious will not transfer the claims nor receive shares from 1444900 BC.

For further insights into TSE:QMET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.