News & Insights

Stocks

Q & M Dental Group Appoints New Company Secretary

November 14, 2024 — 07:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (SG:QC7) has released an update.

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited has announced the appointment of Ms Chan Wan Mei as the new Company Secretary, effective from November 15, 2024, succeeding Ms Tan Siew Hua. The company expressed gratitude to Ms Tan for her service. This transition marks a notable change in the company’s administrative leadership.

For further insights into SG:QC7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.