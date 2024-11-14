Q & M Dental Group Appoints New Company Secretary

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (SG:QC7) has released an update.

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited has announced the appointment of Ms Chan Wan Mei as the new Company Secretary, effective from November 15, 2024, succeeding Ms Tan Siew Hua. The company expressed gratitude to Ms Tan for her service. This transition marks a notable change in the company’s administrative leadership.

