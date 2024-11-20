News & Insights

PZ Cussons Executives Bolster Holdings Through Share Plan

November 20, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PZ Cussons (GB:PZC) has released an update.

PZ Cussons, a consumer goods company, has announced that several of its top executives, including CEO Jonathan Myers and CFO Sarah Pollard, have engaged in share transactions under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. These transactions involved purchasing partnership shares and receiving matching shares, reflecting a commitment to align their interests with those of shareholders. The transactions were conducted on 18 November 2024 at a price of £0.783 per share.

