PZ Cussons Executives Bolster Holdings Through Share Plan

PZ Cussons (GB:PZC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
PZ Cussons, a consumer goods company, has announced that several of its top executives, including CEO Jonathan Myers and CFO Sarah Pollard, have engaged in share transactions under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. These transactions involved purchasing partnership shares and receiving matching shares, reflecting a commitment to align their interests with those of shareholders. The transactions were conducted on 18 November 2024 at a price of £0.783 per share.
For further insights into GB:PZC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.