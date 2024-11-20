PZ Cussons Executives Bolster Holdings Through Share Plan

PZ Cussons (GB:PZC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PZ Cussons, a consumer goods company, has announced that several of its top executives, including CEO Jonathan Myers and CFO Sarah Pollard, have engaged in share transactions under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. These transactions involved purchasing partnership shares and receiving matching shares, reflecting a commitment to align their interests with those of shareholders. The transactions were conducted on 18 November 2024 at a price of £0.783 per share.

For further insights into GB:PZC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.