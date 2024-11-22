Pyxis Tankers Reports Solid Q3 2024 Financial Growth

Pyxis Tankers ( (PXS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pyxis Tankers presented to its investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc., an international shipping company operating in the transportation of refined petroleum products and dry-bulk commodities, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting significant growth in revenues and net income.

The company’s net revenues for the quarter increased by 24.3% to $13.8 million, compared to the same period in 2023. This growth was driven by strong performance in the product tanker sector, supported by a healthy chartering environment. Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $3.6 million, with earnings per share also showing improvement.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a 25.5% increase in time charter equivalent revenues to $11.7 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million. The company also successfully refinanced existing debt, reducing interest margins, which is expected to enhance financial stability.

Looking ahead, Pyxis Tankers remains cautiously optimistic about the near-term chartering environment for both product tankers and dry bulk carriers, despite potential global economic uncertainties. The company plans to focus on operational efficiency, debt repayment, and shareholder value enhancement through strategic share repurchases.

