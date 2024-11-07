Pyxis Oncology initiated with an Overweight at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage of Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) with an Overweight rating and $13 price target The firm views the antibody-drug conjugate or ADC, space as “a highly promising technology” and notes that the company is nearing a pivotal event with the readout of their first-in-human, preliminary Phase 1 dose escalation study for a basket of solid tumors treated with lead asset PYX-201.

