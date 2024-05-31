PW Medtech Extends Loan Maturity Date

PW Medtech Group Ltd. (HK:1358) has released an update.

PW Medtech Group Ltd. has announced the extension of a loan’s maturity date from May 31, 2024, to May 31, 2025, with a potential further extension until 2026, conditional on the satisfaction of the Lender with the Borrower and Guarantor’s credibility. The original loan agreement, involving a RMB120 million loan for working capital with a 4.55% annual interest rate, was amended through a supplemental agreement after negotiations considering market conditions. This transaction is significant enough to require disclosure as per the Listing Rules due to its percentage ratios.

