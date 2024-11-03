PVW Resources Begins Rare Earth Exploration in Brazil

PVW Resources Limited (AU:PVW) has released an update.

PVW Resources Limited has initiated exploration in Brazil for rare earth elements (REE) following the approval of the Scanty Acquisition. With a focus on the highly prospective Ionic Absorption Clay projects, the company has begun drilling at the Capão Bonito Project, which has already shown promising REE results. This strategic move positions PVW to tap into Brazil’s rapidly growing rare earths industry, crucial for the global energy transition.

