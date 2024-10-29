News & Insights

Pursuit Minerals Uncovers High-Grade Lithium at Rio Grande

October 29, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (AU:PUR) has released an update.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd has announced promising results from its second drill hole at the Rio Grande Sur Project, revealing high-grade lithium brine at depths of up to 484 meters. The lithium concentrations recorded exceeded 500mg/L, surpassing the current mineral resource estimate and highlighting the project’s potential for large-scale, low-cost lithium carbonate production. These findings bolster Pursuit Minerals’ position in the lithium market as they advance their lithium carbonate pilot plant and aim for future growth.

