Pursuit Minerals Uncovers High-Grade Lithium at Rio Grande

Pursuit Minerals Ltd has announced promising results from its second drill hole at the Rio Grande Sur Project, revealing high-grade lithium brine at depths of up to 484 meters. The lithium concentrations recorded exceeded 500mg/L, surpassing the current mineral resource estimate and highlighting the project’s potential for large-scale, low-cost lithium carbonate production. These findings bolster Pursuit Minerals’ position in the lithium market as they advance their lithium carbonate pilot plant and aim for future growth.

