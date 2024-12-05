News & Insights

Purple Biotech Secures $2.8 Million for Oncology Advancements

December 05, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Purple Biotech (PPBT) has released an update.

Purple Biotech has successfully closed a $2.8 million registered direct offering of American Depositary Shares, with H.C. Wainwright & Co. acting as the exclusive placement agent. The funds will be used to advance the development of their oncology therapeutic candidates and support general corporate activities. Investors interested in biotech innovations and oncology therapies might find opportunities with Purple Biotech’s continued progress in overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance.

