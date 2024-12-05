News & Insights

Stocks

PureCycle Technologies Appoints Greg Barta as Chief Accounting Officer

December 05, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from PureCycle Technologies ( (PCT) ) is now available.

Greg Barta has been appointed as Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at PureCycle Technologies, effective December 3, 2024. Barta brings extensive experience from Magnera Corporation and GenOn Energy, and holds credentials as a Certified Public Accountant with degrees from Georgia State University and The University of Texas—Austin. His compensation package includes a $310,000 base salary, participation in incentive plans, and a $25,000 sign-on bonus.

See more insights into PCT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.