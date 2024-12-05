PureCycle Technologies Appoints Greg Barta as Chief Accounting Officer

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Greg Barta has been appointed as Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at PureCycle Technologies, effective December 3, 2024. Barta brings extensive experience from Magnera Corporation and GenOn Energy, and holds credentials as a Certified Public Accountant with degrees from Georgia State University and The University of Texas—Austin. His compensation package includes a $310,000 base salary, participation in incentive plans, and a $25,000 sign-on bonus.

