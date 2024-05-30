Purebread Brands Opens New Bakery in Kitsilano

Coho Collective Kitchens Inc (TSE:BRED) has released an update.

Purebread Brands Inc. is celebrating the launch of its eighth Purebread Bakery in Kitsilano, Vancouver, expanding its reach to the neighborhood’s dynamic culinary scene. The new bakery offers an array of artisanal breads, pastries, and savory items, highlighting the company’s commitment to quality and community engagement. Fresh off winning an award for Quick Service Retail at YVR International Airport, Purebread’s new location underscores its growth in the bakery and café sector.

