Pure Storage price target raised to $63 from $59 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Pure Storage (PSTG) to $63 from $59 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The October-end quarter results and January quarter guidance reflect a shift from opex to capex deals, leading to largely unchanged FY26 estimates, says the analyst, who adds that Pure’s Hyperscale growth opportunity beyond FY27 is “large, but speculative.”

