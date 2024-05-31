News & Insights

Pure to Pure Beauty Secures Fresh Capital

May 31, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Pure to Pure Beauty Inc. (TSE:PPB) has released an update.

Pure to Pure Beauty Inc. has successfully completed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising CAD$95,300 through the issuance of 4,765,000 units at CAD$0.02 each. Each unit includes a common share and a half warrant, with full warrants allowing the purchase of additional shares at $0.10 for two years. The funds raised are earmarked for general working capital and administrative purposes.

