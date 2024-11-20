Puma VCT 13 PLC Expands Share Allotment on LSE

Puma VCT 13 PLC (GB:PU13) has released an update.

Puma VCT 13 PLC has announced a successful allotment of 7,980,689 ordinary shares as part of its subscription offer, aiming to raise up to £50 million with an additional over-allotment facility of £20 million. The shares were issued at prices ranging from £1.2782 to £1.3592, based on the company’s latest net asset value. These shares will soon be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, enhancing the company’s capital structure and providing investors with new opportunities.

