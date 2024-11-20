News & Insights

Stocks

Puma VCT 13 PLC Expands Share Allotment on LSE

November 20, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Puma VCT 13 PLC (GB:PU13) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Puma VCT 13 PLC has announced a successful allotment of 7,980,689 ordinary shares as part of its subscription offer, aiming to raise up to £50 million with an additional over-allotment facility of £20 million. The shares were issued at prices ranging from £1.2782 to £1.3592, based on the company’s latest net asset value. These shares will soon be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, enhancing the company’s capital structure and providing investors with new opportunities.

For further insights into GB:PU13 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.