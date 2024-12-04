PSQ Holdings Bolsters Growth with New Board Appointments

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from PSQ Holdings ( (PSQH) ).

PSQ Holdings, Inc. has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a direct offering of 7,813,931 shares of Class A common stock, generating approximately $36.2 million. The proceeds aim to bolster the company’s working capital and general corporate purposes. In a strategic move, Donald Trump Jr. and Willie Langston have been appointed to the board, bringing expertise in real estate and financial markets to enhance the company’s growth trajectory.

