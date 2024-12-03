PSQ Holdings up 144% after appointing Donald Trump Jr. to board

PSQ Holdings (PSQH) shares have jumped $2.96, or 144%, to $5.02 in afternoon trading after the company announced that Donald Trump Jr. and Willie Langston have been appointed to its board of directors, effective December 3.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PSQH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.