PSQ Holdings up 144% after appointing Donald Trump Jr. to board

PSQ Holdings (PSQH) shares have jumped $2.96, or 144%, to $5.02 in afternoon trading after the company announced that Donald Trump Jr. and Willie Langston have been appointed to its board of directors, effective December 3.
