Prysmian S.p.A. Strengthens Financial Structure with €1.5 Billion Bond

Prysmian SpA (IT:PRY) has released an update.

Prysmian S.p.A. has successfully issued a dual-tranche bond loan totaling €1,500 million under its EMTN program, aimed at institutional investors. The issuance, which received overwhelming interest from the debt investor market, will help Prysmian repay the bridge financing for its acquisition of Encore Wire. This marks Prysmian’s first public issuance with an investment-grade rating, further solidifying its financial structure.

