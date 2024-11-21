News & Insights

Prysmian S.p.A. Strengthens Financial Structure with €1.5 Billion Bond

November 21, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Prysmian SpA (IT:PRY) has released an update.

Prysmian S.p.A. has successfully issued a dual-tranche bond loan totaling €1,500 million under its EMTN program, aimed at institutional investors. The issuance, which received overwhelming interest from the debt investor market, will help Prysmian repay the bridge financing for its acquisition of Encore Wire. This marks Prysmian’s first public issuance with an investment-grade rating, further solidifying its financial structure.

