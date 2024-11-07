Pryme N.V. Begins Production with Innovative Recycling Technology

Pryme B.V. (DE:8XG) has released an update.

Pryme N.V., a cleantech company listed on Euronext Growth Oslo, has begun production at its Rotterdam plant, aiming to convert 26,000 tons of plastic waste into pyrolysis oil annually. The company focuses on scaling its innovative chemical recycling technology to foster a low-carbon circular plastic economy through strategic partnerships.

