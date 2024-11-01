News & Insights

Prudential Adjusts Share Structure with Buyback

November 01, 2024

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced a recent change in its share structure following the repurchase and cancellation of approximately 1.6 million ordinary shares. This move results in a slight reduction of the company’s total issued shares, reflecting a strategic adjustment in its equity management. The repurchase was executed at a price of GBP 6.582 per share, underscoring Prudential’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital efficiently.

