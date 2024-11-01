Prudential Adjusts Share Structure with Buyback

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced a recent change in its share structure following the repurchase and cancellation of approximately 1.6 million ordinary shares. This move results in a slight reduction of the company’s total issued shares, reflecting a strategic adjustment in its equity management. The repurchase was executed at a price of GBP 6.582 per share, underscoring Prudential’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital efficiently.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.