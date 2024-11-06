PRS REIT plc Announces AGM Amidst Portfolio Expansion

PRS REIT Plc (GB:PRSR) has released an update.
The PRS REIT plc has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for December 3, 2024, in London. As a major player in the UK’s private rental market, the company continues to expand its portfolio, boasting the largest build-to-rent single-family rental portfolio in the country with support from the UK Government’s Homes England.
