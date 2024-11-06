News & Insights

Stocks

PRS REIT plc Announces AGM Amidst Portfolio Expansion

November 06, 2024 — 11:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PRS REIT Plc (GB:PRSR) has released an update.

The PRS REIT plc has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for December 3, 2024, in London. As a major player in the UK’s private rental market, the company continues to expand its portfolio, boasting the largest build-to-rent single-family rental portfolio in the country with support from the UK Government’s Homes England.

For further insights into GB:PRSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.