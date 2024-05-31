Proxy Advisor Pans Elon Musk’s Pay Package, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Slides

There was more bad news for EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) today, as CEO Elon Musk‘s pay package came under fire once again. This time, it’s not a judge doing the meddling but rather a proxy advisor. And that pan hit Tesla for better than 2.5% of its market cap in Friday afternoon’s trading.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had a lot to say about Tesla. It not only opposed the planned re-approval of Musk’s $56 billion pay package but also suggested investors not support the re-election of James Murdoch to the company’s board of directors.

The biggest quibble about the pay package, though, is that it’s an all-or-nothing proposal, ISS noted, with no way to mitigate or otherwise reduce it to a level that doesn’t equal the estimated GDP of Uganda in 2024.

However, ISS did support the move to depart Delaware and re-incorporate in Texas. That support was limited, somewhat, by noting “concerns” about the “unknown” nature of business law in Texas.

Not Everyone Is So Sure

While ISS is pretty dead-set against forking over an 11-figure payday to Elon Musk, others are pretty sure he needs some inducement to stick around. Jefferies analysts recently dropped a note that made it clear that Tesla’s board needs to “…find ways to reward Elon Musk as a tech innovator.”

Jefferies also suggested that the board “…devise compensation schemes that reward achieving milestones in technology innovation, including separation or spin-off of activities when needed, and ensuring the sustainability of operating performance.”

Is Tesla a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on TSLA stock based on nine Buys, 14 Holds, and nine Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 15.69% loss in its share price over the past year, the average TSLA price target of $174.60 per share implies that shares are fairly valued.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.