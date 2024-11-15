Proximar Seafood Secures New Loan for Growth

Proximar Seafood AS (DE:84Q) has released an update.

Proximar Seafood AS has secured a loan agreement with a Japanese bank for JPY 300 million to enhance its working capital and liquidity. This funding supports the company’s operations at its land-based salmon farming facility near Mount Fuji, highlighting its strategic location advantages. The loan will be available by the end of November and is set to mature in August 2025.

