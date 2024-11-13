News & Insights

Proto Corp. Seeks Extension Amid Financial Investigation

Proto Corp. (JP:4298) has released an update.

Proto Corp. has requested an extension for submitting their interim financial report for 2025 due to an ongoing investigation into false transactions by an employee. A special committee is examining the impact of these activities on the company’s financial statements, delaying the submission originally due in November.

