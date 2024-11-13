Proto Corp. Seeks Extension Amid Financial Investigation

Proto Corp. (JP:4298) has released an update.

Proto Corp. has requested an extension for submitting their interim financial report for 2025 due to an ongoing investigation into false transactions by an employee. A special committee is examining the impact of these activities on the company’s financial statements, delaying the submission originally due in November.

For further insights into JP:4298 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.