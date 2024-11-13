Proto Corp Faces Reporting Delays Amid Fraud Probe

Proto Corp. (JP:4298) has released an update.

Proto Corporation is investigating fraudulent transactions conducted by an employee from 2016 to 2024, which has delayed their interim financial report for the fiscal year ending March 2025. A special committee has been formed to thoroughly investigate and address the issue, potentially affecting previous financial statements. The company is seeking an extension for the report submission deadline due to the ongoing investigation.

