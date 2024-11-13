News & Insights

Stocks

Proto Corp Faces Reporting Delays Amid Fraud Probe

November 13, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Proto Corp. (JP:4298) has released an update.

Proto Corporation is investigating fraudulent transactions conducted by an employee from 2016 to 2024, which has delayed their interim financial report for the fiscal year ending March 2025. A special committee has been formed to thoroughly investigate and address the issue, potentially affecting previous financial statements. The company is seeking an extension for the report submission deadline due to the ongoing investigation.

For further insights into JP:4298 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.