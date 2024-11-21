Protean Energy Introduces New Performance Shares

Protean Energy Limited (AU:POW) has released an update.

Protean Energy Limited, soon to be renamed Aurora Rare Earths Limited, has announced the creation of a new class of securities known as Performance Shares following a shareholder vote at a recent General Meeting. These shares come with specific rights and limitations, such as non-transferability and no voting or dividend rights, but they can be converted into ordinary shares under certain conditions. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to attract investment and enhance shareholder value.

