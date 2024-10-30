Protagenic Therapeutics Secures $1.275M in Private Placement

Protagenic Therapeutics ( (PTIX) ) has shared an update.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. announced a private placement agreement with institutional investors for the sale of approximately $1.275 million in common stock and warrants, priced at $0.64 per share. The offering, managed by Brookline Capital Markets, aims to fuel the company’s working capital needs. The shares and warrants, exempt from registration under the Securities Act, provide investors with an opportunity to engage with Protagenic’s innovative biopharmaceutical ventures.

