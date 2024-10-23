Prosperity Bancshares reports Q3 EPS $1.34, consensus $1.31

Reports Q3 tangible book value per share $39.75. Reports Q3 CET1 capital ratio 15.84%. Reports Q3 net charge-offs .10%. “I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors approved increasing the fourth quarter 2024 dividend to $0.58 per share from $0.56 per share that was paid in the prior four quarters. The increase reflects the continued confidence the Board has in our company and our markets. The compound annual growth rate in dividends declared from 2003 to 2024 was 11.1%,” said David Zalman, Prosperity’s senior chairman and CEO.
